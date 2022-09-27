Eagle-eyed WWE fans sport hilarious botch during Seth Rollins RAW entrance 

Some WWE Universe members took to Twitter during Monday Night RAW to share a hilarious botch spotted on Seth Rollins' info-graphic.

The Visionary has been involved in an intense feud with Matt Riddle for months on the red show. The rivalry has even led to the return of Riddle's favorite NXT stipulation, The Fight Pit, for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. However, on last night's Monday Night RAW, Rollins was set to go one-on-one against Rey Mysterio, in a rematch from their grizzly encounter at Extreme Rules 2020.

However, some eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe spotted a humorous botch during Rollins' entrance for the match. Rollins famously cashed in his Money In The Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania 31. Following his victory for the WWE Championship, Michael Cole described the cash-in as the "Heist of the Century." The feat, however, was described as the "height of the century" on The Visionary's information graphic this week.

In his iconic "Heist of the Century" Seth Rollins cashed in on the main-event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He pinned Reigns to escape Levi's Stadium with the gold.

Did Seth Rollins defeat Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins was able to defeat WWE Legend Rey Mysterio on RAW this week, but not without some outside help.

The former Monday Night Messiah was able to hit Mysterio with a stomp and then choke him out. This followed a distraction from Rey's estranged son Dominik, which allowed The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley to attack Mysterio from behind. Seth then took to social media to celebrate the victory.

The choke-style finish, a Peruvian Necktie, was clearly used as a mind-game as Rollins prepares to to battle with Riddle in the MMA-inspired Fight Pit.

