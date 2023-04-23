EC3 accepts former WWE star's offer to settle real-life differences in the ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 has agreed to face Fred Rosser after the latter challenged him to a match over their real-life disagreement.

A few months back, EC3 accused Titus O'Neil of concussing him during their time in WWE NXT. This elicited a response from O'Neil's former tag team partner, Fred Rosser, who warned the former 24/7 Champion to keep his friend's name out of his mouth. The NJPW star also went on to challenge EC3 to a one-on-one match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the 40-year-old said he respected Fred Rosser for going out of his way to defend his friend. EC3 also mentioned that he didn't hate either Rosser or Titus O'Neil.

However, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion accepted Fred Rosser's challenge to a match if that's what he sought.

"I don't believe he took a shot as much as he defended his friend, so I can respect the defense of a friend, at the same time, block the hate. I have no hate, and I have no ill will. But if it's a match that Fred Rosser seeks, it's a match he can have. Now, when, where, how, whatever. We can figure that out," said EC3. (16:20 - 16:43)

Former WWE star EC3 forgave Titus O'Neil for whatever happened in the past

Elsewhere in the chat, EC3 revealed that he forgave Titus O'Neil for seemingly injuring him. However, the former WWE star believes those responsible must own up to their actions. He also feels that even he was at fault, as he should have been careful during the matches to avoid any chances of injury.

"First of all, I didn't say he concussed me. I said he concussed me multiple times. Secondly, I said I'm not mad at him; I forgive everybody. You take accountability for everything, you and me, are solely responsible for what happens to me. So, perhaps, I didn't protect myself well enough. I was at the wrong place at the wrong time. There's no ill will," said EC3.

It remains to be seen if EC3 accepting Fred Rosser's challenge legitimately results in the two former WWE stars going to war sometime down the line.

