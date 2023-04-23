"I have no intentions or reason to lie" - EC3 comments on accusing WWE star of concussing him (Exclusive)

EC3 has issued a response to NJPW star Fred Rosser, who warned the former WWE star not to talk about his former tag team partner, Titus O'Neil.

A few months back, EC3 revealed that Titus O'Neil had concussed him multiple times during their NXT stint in 2011. Though the WWE star didn't comment on the issue, his former tag team partner, Fred Rosser, did. Rosser warned EC3 to keep Titus O'Neil's name out of his mouth and challenged him to a match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said he wasn't "mad" at anyone. However, he thinks the one responsible should take accountability for his actions. EC3 also mentioned that even he was at fault, as he didn't take enough precautionary measures to ensure he didn't get injured.

"First of all, I didn't say he concussed me. I said he concussed me multiple times. Secondly, I said I'm not mad at him; I forgive everybody. You take accountability for everything, you and me, are solely responsible for what happens to me. So, perhaps, I didn't protect myself well enough. I was at the wrong place at the wrong time. There's no ill will," said EC3.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion added that he has no intentions of spreading lies as he believes in speaking about things honestly and transparently.

"I didn't say anything bad about him; I just said the truth. And my truth is true. I have no intentions or reason to lie. In fact, everything I bring to this podcast and to the wrestling world is complete transparency and honesty because I think that's what [is] lacking," noted EC3. (15:22 - 16:00)

WWE star Titus O'Neil is pleased to see Fred Rosser's success in NJPW

Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE, and Titus O'Neil's friendship extends outside the ring, too, as they are also close in real life.

In an interview last year, O'Neil lavished praise on Rosser. He applauded his former tag team partner for being open about his sexuality. Titus O'Neil added that he was immensely pleased to see Fred Rosser make a name for himself in NJPW.

"He went from being this guy that didn’t want to really talk in front of the camera to now, being an advocate and being an adversary to so many different causes. I think, you know, when he came out as being openly gay, that kind of gave him the gateway to be the person that he truly is. He’s a wonderful human being, a great competitor in the ring, and [an] even greater person outside of it, so to see his success and for him to be a part of my family away from WWE is very special," said Titus O'Neil.

Titus O'Neil hasn't stepped inside a WWE ring since November 2020. However, he provided commentary for a couple of matches at WrestleMania 39, with his work receiving rave reviews across the board.

