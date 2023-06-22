EC3 admits that former World Champion was probably a Vince McMahon guy despite being released by him in 2021 (Exclusive)

EC3 thinks that his real-life friend was a Vince McMahon guy despite being released by the Executive Chairman of WWE in 2021.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaw, EC3 spoke to former WWE writer Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone about Braun Strowman, who recently underwent neck fusion surgery.

EC3 was asked about how Braun Strowman felt about his stint since his return and said that despite being a little affected by not getting pushed the right away, Braun is in a much better place mentally than he was before:

"I'd say prior to surgery that he was content and I think personally found himself happiness that he didn't have earlier. So mentally putting himself into a position where he was happy with who he was because it's pretty important because he's big into mental health. As far as a creative aspect goes, he's a driven guy who wants to be on top. He's brash and alpha, there's no doubt about it. So maybe not being in the top spot or being plugged in there affected him a little bit. But I think he took it day by day and was grateful that he was again doing what he loves to do, which is entertain fans - especially the younger demographic. And the children and things like that and being a positive influence and all that, it would be remiss to say anybody including him doesn't want to be on top of the card if they're driven. "(12:31-13:31)

EC3 was then asked about whether Strowman was a Vince McMahon or Triple H guy, and the former Impact Wrestling star said he thinks Strowman was a Vince McMahon guy despite Vince releasing him in 2021:

"Vince [McMahon], probably, but Vince was in charge when he got released, so...He didn't have a big NXT run because he got called up so early." (13:35-13:47)

You can watch the full video below:

What was Vince McMahon's reason for releasing Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman was undoubtedly a huge asset to WWE since his debut in 2015 to his release in 2021. So why did Vince McMahon decide to let go of him?

According to a report from Fightful Select, Braun Strowman's lucrative $1 million+ a year contract was the catalyst for his WWE release in 2021.

It says a lot about the state that WWE was in at the time despite not having any major financial losses. Strowman simply turned out to understand his value and got paid accordingly, but WWE used their right to terminate a contract at a moment's notice to release a man who was Universal Champion less than a year before that.

