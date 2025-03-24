EC3 would have booked himself like ex-WCW and WWE star in the 1990s (Exclusive)

EC3 worked for WWE between 2009 and 2013 before returning for another run from 2018 to 2020. If his wrestling career began in the 1990s, the four-time 24/7 Champion believes he would have been positioned in a similar spot to Jeff Jarrett.

Ad

Jarrett had spells with WCW and WWE during the 1990s. In 1999, the current AEW star returned to WCW shortly after Ed Ferrara and Vince Russo became the company's co-head writers.

EC3 spoke to Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. According to the 42-year-old, he would probably have been in the WCW World Heavyweight Championship picture like Jarrett.

"I see myself kind of the late 90s," EC3 stated. "The realization, I think, even when Vince came over, we gotta go younger, we gotta push some new faces, that old stuff ain't working no more. I probably just would have been in the Jeff Jarrett spot, I think. That would have been my championship run. Obviously I would be way more jacked and way more tanned. I wouldn't swing a guitar. I would just swing a big stick, if you know what I'm saying." [1:37 – 2:05]

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the video above, Vince Russo questioned why Bully Ray criticized AEW while collecting a paycheck from WWE.

EC3 on whether he would have been a babyface or heel

During his WWE career, EC3 performed as both a good guy and a bad guy. He has also had stints in several other promotions, including the NWA and TNA.

The former WWE star thinks he would have portrayed a heel had he wrestled for WCW:

Ad

"I kinda see myself as that upper mid-card heel, finally getting to the title, and then kinda being a fixture in there to hold down the fort for a little bit. Build up a babyface, make a Booker T, that's cool with me. Scissor Kick, Axe Kick, one, two, stupid heel turn, ref gets pulled out. You know, the usual WCW back-end booking, but that's what I see." [2:06 – 2:33]

Ad

The experienced wrestler also explained why he thinks Bully Ray has the right to say whatever he likes about AEW and other wrestling organizations.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE