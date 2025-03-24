Ex-WWE star defends Bully Ray over bias accusation (Exclusive)

Bully Ray recently encouraged AEW duo Adam Page and MJF to join WWE to further their careers. While Vince Russo criticized the Hall of Famer's comments, former WWE star EC3 believes he was genuinely trying to help.

Since February, Bully Ray has appeared on the WWE show LFG as a mentor to up-and-coming talents. Former wrestling writer Russo thinks the 53-year-old is biased toward WWE because he is taking a paycheck from the company.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 disagreed with Russo that Bully Ray's opinions should no longer be taken seriously:

"Bully's speaking from the veteran standpoint, basically stating that these guys [Adam Page and MJF] have a lot of talent, and then if they were surrounded by minds that could bring them to a higher level, they would be even better. If they had producers and vets and guys kind of like working within their ideas [saying] why they wouldn't do that here, but why we should do this here." [10:57 – 11:24]

EC3 explains the logic behind Bully Ray's comments

On March 12, Bully Ray received backlash on X after saying Adam Page and MJF would "learn the correct way and become stars" in WWE.

EC3 further explained why he thinks the wrestling legend's remarks were not as bad as Vince Russo and some fans online thought:

"When you're a talent up-and-coming, creative freedom is cool, but it shouldn't be like absolute, and this is present company included even though I'm a genius. But to have trusted sources with great experience bringing you forward with different ideas, perspectives, honing some stuff down, utilizing some assets you might not know you have, I think that's Bully's way of saying those guys would be really good if they were produced by really good producers." [11:27 – 11:57]

In the same episode, Russo claimed Alexa Bliss and Gunther's booking might make AEW stars question whether joining WWE would be a good move.

