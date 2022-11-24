EC3 claims there is only one superstar who overcame John Cena's alleged "burial" (Exclusive)

WWE fans have a small list of superstars who they believe John Cena buried. For years, Cena was accused of robbing wrestlers of big wins and moments, potentially ruining their push in the process. The Champ's real-life friend EC3 hit back at the critics and named one exception to the rule.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was full of praise for the 16-time World Champion - a man who he described as an inspiration to him and the locker room.

EC3 continued, calling Bray Wyatt the only exception to the rule of John Cena's alleged "burial" - something that he claimed wasn't true at all:

"Sometimes you need the big challenge to overcome by suffering the defeat, coming back around, and utilizing that to become the guy to beat him. I think Windham, Bray Wyatt, is that example because he had a match with him and people said 'He's killing Bray Wyatt's push! He's killing this! He's killing that'. No! What he did was give him a story to come back to years later with a way hotter character [The Fiend], a way more unique thing that John probably couldn't wait to get into an angle with. [From 4:50 to 5:22]

You can watch the full video below:

What happened when Bray Wyatt and John Cena met in their unique cinematic match?

After it originally happened, John Cena resumed his feud with Bray Wyatt six years in 2020. While Cena came out on top at WrestleMania 30, he would cross paths with his old rival, who had developed the much more popular "Fiend" character by that point.

Although we may not know what WWE's original plan for the Cena-Wyatt match at WrestleMania 36 was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the absence of fans allowed them to experiment with a "cinematic" match that saw Cena go down memory lane.

It was a surrealistic "match" - one that didn't necessarily have a traditional pinfall ending. Instead, Cena disappeared and didn't return for a long time. It was considered a victory for Bray Wyatt.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes