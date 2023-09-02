EC3 debunks big lie about Hulk Hogan, recalls their first backstage interaction in WWE (Exclusive)

He might be one of WWE's all-time greats, but Hulk Hogan has developed a dubious reputation over the years. EC3 recently busted a myth about Hogan being unapproachable backstage, by opening up about their first meeting.

Despite both working for TNA and WWE, Ethan Carter III and Hulk Hogan didn't interact much with each other as they were in the companies at different times. Before he broke through as a top prospect, EC3 appeared in WWE as an extra and recalled the story of a fellow wrestler introducing him to Hulk Hogan.

Carter was told that trying to talk to the Hulkster wouldn't be a good idea as the WWE Hall of Famer can be a little rude. The former champion, however, had made up his mind about speaking with Hogan, as he revealed during the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I'm an extra, and one of the guys comes to me and asks whether I want to talk to Hogan. He said, 'He'll be a pretty mean dude.' I was like, 'He's probably mean to some a**hole yelling at him or trying to get a picture with him at one point and whatever,' the lie spread."

EC3 was pleasantly surprised by Hulk Hogan's warm greeting and realized that wrestlers feared chatting with "alpha males" of the business.

The former NXT star continued:

"So, I'm walking down the corridor. Here's Hogan walking down. This is Cleveland, Ohio, and I'm like, 'You know what? Whatever!' I go up and say, 'Sir, how are you?' He goes, 'Hi brother, nice to meet you, man!' Alright! I let him go. People are just afraid to talk to, you know, uber-awesome alpha males."

EC3 on talents having a wrong perception about WWE veterans

Carter has been in many wrestling locker rooms and currently holds the prestigious NWA World Heavyweight Championship. From being a rookie in WWE's developmental system, to cementing his status as a legitimate world champion in IMPACT Wrestling, EC3 has been through the grind.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, EC3 noted that talents, especially extras who aren't signed to deals, are apprehensive about walking up to legends behind the scenes at shows.

The 40-year-old didn't experience the same fears and, as we've now learned, didn't hesitate to strike up a conversation with one of the greatest wrestling stars of all time.

"I think I've told this story where there are always these perceptions of people you don't want to talk to backstage, or you don't want to interrupt them, and come across as being mean, and I was like, 'Whatever!"

EC3 also spoke about Hulk Hogan's leg drop, wishing to see it return as a finisher, and you can read more about that here.

