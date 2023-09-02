Several iconic finishers from the past don't have the same impact, and it can be argued that the running leg drop, popularized by Hulk Hogan, has also lost its charm. Ethan Carter III, however, would love to see the moved used as a finisher once again, and he explained why on the recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws.

During his prime, Hulk Hogan's leg drop was seen as a destructive maneuver that very few kicked out of. As years have passed and pro wrestling has evolved, the leg drop and many other finishers have been reduced to transition moves, but it might be the right time to roll back the clock, according to EC3.

The former WWE star admitted that he'd like to see modern-day wrestlers get the most out of classical wrestling moves. EC3 could see the leg drop returning to prominence and noted that it was a believable weapon for The Hulkster due to the WWE legend's size.

"I'd have no problem with a guy bringing that back and using it as a finisher. In fact, I think they should. I think we should fall back because it is real, man! Three hundred pounds across your throat is going to keep you down for a 1,2,3." [From 01:20 to 01:40]

Hulk Hogan has been in the news lately thanks to AEW's MJF

Given his contributions to professional wrestling, it's pretty difficult to keep Hulk Hogan out of the spotlight. The former WWE Champion has been involved in a few controversies over the past decade but has been doing much better in recent times. He even announced his engagement to partner Sky Daily.

From a wrestling standpoint, Hogan's name continues to get mentioned on TV as MJF sent out a cheeky cocaine jibe towards the WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Dynamite.

The AEW World Champion seems to be a big fan of The Hulkster, as he even referenced the legendary star in a tweet after a memorable night at All In.

