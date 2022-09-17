"We're both businessmen" - EC3 discusses Braun Strowman leaving Control Your Narrative for WWE

Vince Russo and EC3 recently discussed Braun Strowman returning to WWE after exiting the Control Your Narrative promotion.

Braun Strowman was released by the company on June 2, 2021. He and EC3 launched Control Your Narrative earlier this year in February. Braun re-signed with WWE on September 1st and made his first appearance on the September 5th edition of RAW. The 39-year-old showed up and decimated several tag teams competing for a title shot.

Russo and EC3 spoke about Strowman's departure from CYN in a "EC3 Answers" segment from an interview posted on Vince's YouTube channel. The former WWE writer asked if EC3 thought it was a mistake not to get a commitment from Braun to stay with CYN and EC3 didn't believe so:

"Anything I would have put paper and signed, like we're both smart," said EC3. "We're both friends and we're both businessmen that in paper it would say 'if so and so calls and is offering this, understand I would have to take it.' I would have the exact same thing in mind too because you never know. (02:05-02:27)

EC3 said that the mistake CYN made was not focusing on growing the business and the brand:

"I'll take full responsibility, I allowed outside forces to throw these things at us that weren't ready because I am a swinging d*** b*stard and I'm like 'I can f***ing do this,'" he added. "And with the tour, I figured it out. I could do it. We're going to f***ing win, but you know, it laid on that, so that goes away. But also I knew there is no way this would work without funding or a sponsor, or things like that." (02:58-03:29)

Braun Strowman on getting emotional during his return to WWE

Braun Strowman was a guest on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast to discuss his return to the company. The Monster Among Men admitted that he choked up when he heard the roar of the crowd. The former Universal Champion added that there is nothing that can replace the energy from the crowd:

"Honestly, as much as I don't want to admit it because I'm supposed to be this big giant tough monster, I had to swallow back the emotions. I heard that roar, I heard the place come unglued. I'm home [after] a year and a half, watching my friends go out and entertain, we came back from the pandemic and being able to be in front of the WWE Universe and I wasn't able to be a part of that."

Braun Strowman has had his sights set on the tag team division since returning to the company. It will be interesting to see if his former tag team partner returns as well in the near future.

