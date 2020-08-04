EC3 hints at WWE trying to use his ideas on RAW; posts comparison photos

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was certainly an interesting one. It marked the debut of RAW Underground, introduced to the WWE Universe by a returning Shane McMahon. The show also featured a United States title match between MVP and Apollo Crews. Soon after RAW came to an end, former WWE Superstar EC3 posted a series of pictures in a tweet, hinting that WWE used several elements of his post-release promos and used them on tonight's RAW.

The first picture compares a mid-match move applied by him on his opponent in one of his promos, to Dolph Ziggler doing the same on his opponent on tonight's RAW Underground show. The second picture shows another striking resemblance between the hooded figures shown in his promo, and the mysterious entities who threw fire bombs on a transformer on tonight's RAW. The final image is from the US title match between MVP and Apollo, with the subtitles clearly showing the words "control the narrative" on the screen. Check out the tweet below and decide for yourself:

EC3 is currently a part of IMPACT Wrestling

EC3 was among the ones who were released by WWE back in April, as a cost-cutting measure amidst the COVID-19 crisis. He began posting promos one after the other, hinting towards his next move, with the central theme being that of controlling one's narrative.

One of EC3's promos also saw him wrestling a match in a setting that looks similar to that of RAW Underground. EC3 made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the 2020 Slammiversary PPV on July 18, and his fans are excited to see how he fares this time around.