EC3 pitches WWE superstar's massive return after nearly 400 days away (Exclusive)

EC3 was surprised at WWE's decision not to bring back a popular superstar after a successful excursion in early 2025. He pitched the idea for a massive return of that star after 400 days away.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former TNA and NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 spoke a bit about Omos, who has been absent from WWE television since April 5th, 2024, which was one day before WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

It has been 389 days since his return as of this writing, and the former World Champion told host Dr. Chris Featherston and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about a brilliant idea to bring Omos back into the fold:

"We were talking about Omos, and you mentioned that he was going over to Japan. From a guy who's seen how the system works in developmental and what lacks is kind of like, outside that style, that system, and coaching...it's like a whole different world. Where a guy like Omos is going there and throwing people around and slapping meat. It's not a style you'd see him using in WWE. How do we build this guy as a star after so many starts and stops with him? My theory would be that he goes and conquers the island of Japan. You don't need to put matches or shows on there, but you just have this giant beating people up and tossing them around, fans looking at him, taking pictures with him, the size difference. Three or four vignettes like that and BOOM! You got a monster off the bat." (3:21-4:26)

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 compares WWE's AAA purchase to a rich kid showing off

EC3 didn't have a particularly positive opinion about WWE's decision to work with and outright acquire the prestigious Mexican wrestling promotion AAA.

According to EC3, WWE's relationship with these other companies is akin to a rich kid showing off his toys:

"By no means, it's letting people know that you're the coolest, richest kid with the best toys, and sometimes you'll let the bums in the neighborhood play with them." (4:43-5:56)

In reality, it could be far more than that. Although the full logic behind the strategy to purchase AAA hasn't been revealed, one can only imagine that it's going to serve as a direct funnel for talent into WWE, while also giving a chance to underutilized wrestlers to have an excursion and experience different styles of wrestling, just like Omos did back in late December 2024/early January 2025.

