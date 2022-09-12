Released WWE star tried to get Bray Wyatt to work with him (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about working with Bray Wyatt and his rumored appearance on Control Your Narrative (CYN).

Wyatt was a prominent feature on WWE TV before his shocking release in July 2021. The Wyatt family leader is a three-time world champion and has also won the Tag Team Championships on two occasions during his stint with the company.

In a tell-all edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that he and Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) worked to lay the blueprint for Bray Wyatt's appearance. He acknowledged that the plans were never concrete and hoped that the former WWE Champion would find his way back to the company.

"So as far as Control Your Narrative, yeah, I think Adam and I definitely laid some teasers for him, and there was some talk. There was nothing ever seriously on the table or anything. But he's awesome, so hope he gets back too." (3:35 - 3:50)

Triple H recently praised Bray Wyatt for his creative genius

Bray Wyatt has been grabbing headlines ever since Triple H took over the reins of the creative team in WWE. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Triple H put Wyatt over as one of the greatest creative guys in the business.

"One of the most (…) I mean this in the best way possible (…) crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere."

At this point, there is no definitive word on when and where the 36-year-old will show up. However, with several previously released stars making a comeback, fans have been speculating if the Fiend will also get the same treatment.

