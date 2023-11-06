EC3 provides a harsh reality check on why you shouldn't feel sorry for superstars who are unhappy in WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 was one of many wrestlers whose run on the WWE main roster ended in a bad way. Despite this, the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion provided a harsh reality check on why people shouldn't be feeling sorry for wrestlers, despite them being unhappy in WWE.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo and EC3 for their opinion on The Viking Raiders. Russo stated that he didn't like how they have been handled and slammed Vince McMahon for his stereotypical portrayal of Vikings rather than providing a deeper explanation as to why Erik and Ivar follow that way of life.

EC3 admitted that every superstar, including himself, takes the risk of joining WWE, knowing that there will be financial gains and that a trade is required. He said that you can't feel bad for talent, because it ultimately comes down to cash vs. creativity:

"Even myself, coming back, we take that risk, knowing that the financial, in the end, will be bountiful, hopefully. So you have to trade in some of your soul, creativity, your honor, or dignity. And you can't really feel bad for talent, because they are cashing checks. It sucks, but sometimes, cash vs. creative, right?" (9:20 - 9:52)

EC3 reveals that he took a pay cut to join WWE from IMPACT Wrestling

As we mentioned, EC3 is one such star who didn't have a happy ending in WWE.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed that he had to take a pay cut to join WWE from TNA, and had hoped for bigger rewards in the long term:

"I took a pay cut to go to NXT. And by doing that, hopefully at the end of the tunnel would be the very high reward, that, I knew if I had who I am, and what I was, then under their guidance and tutelage and umbrella and brand, what I made could be inherited and exemplified to an extremely high level and be uberly successful. So that was my mistake, thinking that anybody there would be looking out for me." (10:32 - 11:10)

He ultimately stated that because he was an already-established star and nobody's to create, nobody wanted to look out for him as they couldn't take credit for his success.

