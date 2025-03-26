EC3 reacts to Velveteen Dream's controversial return (Exclusive)

Patrick Clark, fka Velveteen Dream in WWE, has appeared at several MCW Pro Wrestling events in recent months. EC3, one of Clark's former WWE opponents, recently reacted to the 29-year-old's t-shirt controversy.

Ad

Clark worked for WWE between 2015 and 2021. In January, the one-time NXT North American Champion wore a shirt containing mugshots of US President Donald Trump, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and several wrestlers. The back of the shirt donned the words, "Guilty By Association."

EC3 and former WWE writer Vince Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. After seeing the shirt for the first time, Russo applauded Clark for thinking outside the box:

Ad

Trending

"Oh my God. I gotta give kudos, that's pretty creative, man." [3:30 – 3:36]

EC3 once had a back-and-forth war of words with Clark after claiming his former NXT rival filmed wrestlers in a bathroom without their consent. Despite their past issues, the four-time 24/7 Champion agreed with Russo that the shirt was creative.

"I'm endorsing creativity," EC3 said. "I'm endorsing whatever makes them happy. If that makes them happy, knock yourself out." [8:57 – 9:12]

Ad

Ad

In 2020, Clark became a controversial figure in the wrestling business after being accused of sexual misconduct involving minors. Although WWE's internal investigation found no wrongdoing, the former Velveteen Dream lost his job in 2021. After leaving WWE, he continued making headlines for the wrong reasons after being arrested twice.

Vince Russo would change one thing about Velveteen Dream's shirt

Mugshots of Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, Liv Morgan, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, and other big names appeared on Patrick Clark's shirt. The former WWE star also included an image of the beloved Eddie Guerrero after an arrest.

Ad

Vince Russo thinks Clark would have received praise for the shirt had he not added the late Hall of Famer's mugshot:

"There's one picture on there he shouldn't have put on there because you know immediately it would have brought him heat with the fans. Who's on there that's gonna get him heat with the fans? I would know immediately. I think Eddie on there would get him immediate heat." [6:45 – 7:17]

Ad

Clark's final WWE match as Velveteen Dream ended in defeat against Adam Cole on the December 23, 2020, episode of NXT.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback