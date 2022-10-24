EC3 reveals what former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan is like in real life (Exclusive)

EC3 has given his thoughts on what his former WWE opponent Lars Sullivan is like as a human being.

Sullivan, real name Dylan Miley, was hit by a series of controversies during his WWE run. In 2019, it emerged that he posted several offensive remarks on an internet forum before signing with WWE. Footage also surfaced of the 34-year-old starring in an adult video from when he was younger.

EC3 participated in two televised matches against Sullivan, including a six-man ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. The former IMPACT/TNA star revealed on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo that he had no issues with Sullivan behind the scenes:

"He was part of my five-star match at TakeOver, so from a professional standpoint talking to him, he's outside the box as a human being," EC3 said. "He's a very interesting character in real life behind screaming bad guy. I would picture him in a lab coat doing science projects and speaking insanity. This is all character-based. His reality as a character was very, very interesting." [3:51 – 4:23]

Watch the video above to find out EC3's thoughts on how far Sullivan could have made it in WWE before his release in 2021.

EC3 comments on Lars Sullivan's troubles outside of wrestling

WWE reportedly fined Lars Sullivan $100,000 after his past internet posts went viral on social media. He was also ordered to take part in sensitivity training.

EC3 enjoyed his NXT interactions with The Freak and wishes him well for the future:

"It's unfortunate. People do things. They have nothing to apologize for if that's what they choose to do, but the issues were there, so I hope he's well. He's treated me nothing but kindly." [4:41 – 4:54]

Following his WWE departure, Sullivan told Fightful Select that he is "likely done" with wrestling.

What did you think of Lars Sullivan as a WWE Superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes