WWE News: Lars Sullivan issues statement on controversial comments

Lars and Vince in a backstage segment

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan has released a statement regarding the controversial comments he made several years ago.

Sullivan stated that the comments he made don't reflect his personal beliefs, and apologized for the same.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan was active on a Bodybuilding.com forum years ago. A while back, several comments made by him on the forum were unearthed and shared on social media. The comments were geared towards Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and several other Superstars. Plus, he went on to make some incredibly offensive comments targeting a certain race and lifestyle.

The comments resurfaced again recently, and several WWE Superstars reacted to the same. Big E didn't seem too thrilled with what Sullivan said, and stated that Lars will have to work for WWE with the regret of making those statements.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Inc has reported that Lars Sullivan sent them a response in regards to the controversy. He seemed to be regretting everything he wrote all these years ago, and added that there's no excuse for whatever he said at the time. Lars finished off his statement by saying that he apologizes to anyone who was offended by his statements.

There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.

What's next?

Sullivan is being pushed in WWE as a dominant monster at present. Hopefully, he has learned his lesson, and won't repeat his past mistakes again in the future.

