EC3 reveals that popular RAW star is in a "secret" text group with 19 other top wrestlers (Exclusive)

EC3 hasn't been with WWE for a few years now. He was released after an unfortunate run on the main roster. On the latest episode of Wrestling Outlaws, the two-time World Champion spoke about RAW star Otis.

Otis has been with Chad Gable as a part of The Alpha Academy for a while now. Late 2019 to late 2020 will undoubtedly remain the highlight of his WWE career as he was involved in the popular Mandy Rose storyline and also became Mr. Money in the Bank during the height of the pandemic era.

EC3 spoke to Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, where he revealed his friendship with RAW Superstar Otis. He mentioned that they are both a part of a secret texting group involving many other top pro wrestlers:

"Otis is a dear friend. Otis is part of this little group, we call ourselves 'the meat wagon'. When I met him, it was as if Chris Farley was a professional wrestler if he wanted to could kill you. I thought this guy was perfect, an awesome human being, a shooter to the core. He's a part of this secret text group that we're in with 19 other high-level professional wrestlers who are at the top of the industry. Where we secretly bury a bunch of things. We're the Illuminati of pro wrestling in that sense." (1:06-2:06)

EC3 wasn't happy with how Otis' push in WWE played out

Right after talking about his personal relationship with Otis, EC3 expressed his frustration with WWE over how they handled the former RAW Tag Team Champion's singles push:

"Otis is like a little brother who you probably have to mentally defend at all times, but nobody can physically stand up to him. Big heart, big soul. I expected big things, but they [WWE] tried to take that away from him."(2:20-2:37)

Despite Vince McMahon reportedly treating Otis as his personal project, there never seemed to be any plans for him to become a World Champion. He lost the Money in the Bank briefcase to The Miz at Hell in a Cell 2020, with the latter going on to cash in on Drew McIntyre to become a two-time WWE Champion.

Unfortunately, for The Miz, his reign lasted for 8 days. As for Otis, it marked the end of his singles push.

