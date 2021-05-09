Former WWE star EC3 provides detailed health update after hospitalization

EC3 revealed on April 21 that he had to be hospitalized due to an infection. The former WWE star has now finally released a detailed health update in his latest blog post.

EC3 tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of 2020, and he suffered from two infections following his recovery from the virus. The first infection happened in his foot, while the second stemmed from a cut he sustained during a match.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion noted that the infections were treated with antibiotics, and he didn't miss any of his usual activities. However, EC3 began to notice some swelling on his arm and several other parts of his body.

"In the words of the immortal Phil Collins, I am 'not dead yet.' If you know, or if you don't; If you care, or if you don't; this is my story," EC3 said. "#ControlYourNarrative. I was recently hospitalized with a pretty severe infection. To maintain some HIPPA rights, basically two times this year I found myself infected post covid. Once in my foot, stemming from a wound from a torn toe tendon procedure (clarity for all those that tried to cancel my toe on social media a few months ago) and another from a cut suffered during a match, where maybe a wrestling ring canvas isn't the most sanitary place to be. Both times they were treated with antibiotics. Both times I missed no activity and continued my tireless efforts of conquest in the physical, mental, and spiritual realms. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed a swelling developing in my arm, and in other areas of my body."

I wanted to be left alone in desolation: EC3

EC3 admitted that he continued to carry on with his "daily missions" and couldn't find time to get himself checked by medical professionals. His negligence proved costly as he eventually developed a massive swelling in his arm and had to be kept in an Emergency Room.

EC3 gave an elaborate account of his 10-day hospital stay, which he described as a "blur." The former NXT star endured a painful phase, during which he was heavily medicated.

"The next 10 days or so became a blur," EC3 said. "I shut down completely physically and mentally. Though they were beyond appreciated, I tuned out the concerns and well wishes of both family and friends. I was so lethargic I went days without bathing and other general hygiene. Ambidextrous wiping is not my strong suit. The pain was so immense I would count down the minutes till my next scheduled morphine dose. I told the same story to different teams of orderlies, nurses, residents, and doctors, with no clarity on what the diagnosis or treatment were.

"While it would have been a great time to READ, WRITE or BINGE WATCH, words looked like hieroglyphics and blue light devices hurt my head to such an extent that I could only close my eyes and listen to whatever was on TNT (ENDGAME was on twice and had me vicariously living through Fat Thor. I also really got into Charmed reruns, btw.) I wanted to be left alone in desolation. Solitude. And I wanted to sleep. If there was one benefit to it all, I would sleep," EC3 added.

You can read EC3's entire blog here.

EC3 is ready to move on, and his sights are firmly set on his upcoming match against Matt Cardona at the "Free The Narrative" event on May 27, 2021.

The former WWE star is currently resting at home and we hope he pulls off a successful return and subsequently has a lengthy injury-free spell.