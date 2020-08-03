EC3 says Eric Bischoff didn't think his character would work in IMPACT Wrestling

EC3 has had an exciting journey in professional wrestling -- he started in the independents, ventured through NXT, found real main-event success in IMPACT Wrestling, went back to WWE, was released a couple of years later and is now back in IMPACT. It wouldn't be obtuse to suggest that EC3's professional wrestling career has seen its share of ups and downs.

On Talk Is Jericho, EC3 revealed that when he was brought in as Ethan Carter III during his first IMPACT run, a few were not a big proponent of his push.

Eric Bischoff didn't think EC3 character would ever work

EC3 commented that when he was given the character, he molded it to fit his ideation of it. EC3 said that TNA, as IMPACT Wrestling was then known, had the talent but were hindered by 'outside sources' who could do what they wanted.

EC3 said that when he arrived in IMPACT Wrestling, he was there towards the tail-end of the Eric Bischoff-Hulk Hogan run. He said:

"Interstingly enough, there was John Gaburick who was pushing for the EC3 character and Eric Bischoff was saying it would never work and faught against it. And unbenounced to me, I became sort of the pawn in their fight for power. I didn't find this out until a lot later. But yeah, somebody had to make a decision and they let go of Eric."

EC3 felt that Bischoff's dislike of the character was not personal, but instead that he didn't like the concept. EC3 did say that Eric Bischoff has acknowledged he was wrong about the character.

Advertisement

Eric Bischoff was recently our guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone where he answered the questions raised by his fans on our Facebook and YouTube platforms. He opened up on Sting's WWE tenure, working with John Cena back in 2005, whether All Elite Wrestling has been successful or not, among several other interesting topics.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling