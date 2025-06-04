  • home icon
  • WWE
  • EC3
  • EC3 says a fan paid $750 to hear him fart (Exclusive)

EC3 says a fan paid $750 to hear him fart (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jun 04, 2025 14:42 GMT
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 [Image Credit: wwe.com]
EC3 is a former WWE 24/7 Champion. [Image Credit: WWE.com]

EC3 has worked with NWA, TNA, WWE, and several other wrestling companies. In an exclusive video, the 42-year-old told a story about an "absurd" interaction he once had with a fan.

Many wrestlers earn money outside of the industry by creating content online. While EC3 does not offer a subscription-based site for his loyal followers, he accepts direct messages on some social platforms.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star revealed how he once agreed to fart for a fan who offered him $750.

"I thought it was a joke through the DMs, but it was absurd," EC3 said. "Maybe it was $750, but [the fan asked], 'How much to get a sound of you farting?' I was like, 'Yeah, 750 bucks.' Venmo, bing, it came in, [and] I'm like, 'Oh my God.' Yeah, and so I just went [and did it]." [7:34–8:00]
also-read-trending Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

youtube-cover

Watch the video above to see Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone's reactions to the story. The panel also discussed the cost of WWE-themed steel chairs in the United States.

EC3's revelation gave Vince Russo an idea

In the late 1990s, Vince McMahon was WWE's creative figurehead when Vince Russo worked for the company as a head writer. He left in 1999 after being advised to hire a nanny to look after his children.

Russo jokingly added that he would have made thousands of dollars if he had sold recordings of his former boss breaking wind:

"If I knew that, bro, I could have taped Vince. What would I have gotten for that, a Vince McMahon fart, bro, if he got $750?" [8:08–8:16]

In a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed McMahon farted on him during informal creative meetings at the former WWE Chairman's house.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications