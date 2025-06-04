EC3 says a fan paid $750 to hear him fart (Exclusive)

EC3 has worked with NWA, TNA, WWE, and several other wrestling companies. In an exclusive video, the 42-year-old told a story about an "absurd" interaction he once had with a fan.

Many wrestlers earn money outside of the industry by creating content online. While EC3 does not offer a subscription-based site for his loyal followers, he accepts direct messages on some social platforms.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star revealed how he once agreed to fart for a fan who offered him $750.

"I thought it was a joke through the DMs, but it was absurd," EC3 said. "Maybe it was $750, but [the fan asked], 'How much to get a sound of you farting?' I was like, 'Yeah, 750 bucks.' Venmo, bing, it came in, [and] I'm like, 'Oh my God.' Yeah, and so I just went [and did it]." [7:34–8:00]

Watch the video above to see Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone's reactions to the story. The panel also discussed the cost of WWE-themed steel chairs in the United States.

EC3's revelation gave Vince Russo an idea

In the late 1990s, Vince McMahon was WWE's creative figurehead when Vince Russo worked for the company as a head writer. He left in 1999 after being advised to hire a nanny to look after his children.

Russo jokingly added that he would have made thousands of dollars if he had sold recordings of his former boss breaking wind:

"If I knew that, bro, I could have taped Vince. What would I have gotten for that, a Vince McMahon fart, bro, if he got $750?" [8:08–8:16]

In a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed McMahon farted on him during informal creative meetings at the former WWE Chairman's house.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

