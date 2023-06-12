EC3 says former Intercontinental Champion was "getting over as hell" before WWE stopped pushing him (Exclusive)

EC3 sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. When discussing a certain retired former Intercontinental Champion, EC3 claimed that the star was getting incredibly popular before WWE pulled the rug on him.

The former star in question is Ryback, who was released by WWE in 2016 and retired from wrestling in 2018. Many forget that during CM Punk's then-historic reign as WWE Champion, Ryback was getting great reactions and was thrust into the main event scene far before he was ready.

EC3 said that Ryback was "over as hell" before he was prematurely pushed into the main event scene:

"The reactions he was getting before they pulled it from him. Say what you want about him as a person...if you think you know him you probably don't. But he was getting over as hell. Then they threw him right into the main event and things go haywire. But with some foresight and some planning, that could have been an eternally long build. They could have hot-shotted a title match at Georgia Dome and put it on free TV." [11:44 - 12:16]

The ex-WWE star also said that Ryback believes in the powers of manifestation:

"It's going to happen exactly as you laid out. I'm 100% positive at this point. My inituition says so. I do know this about Ryback, he was big into the secrets of manifestation." [10:19 - 10:39]

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 revealed that Titus O'Neil has given him more concussions than anybody else in wrestling

Concussions are almost inevitable in every wrestler's career, even with WWE and other companies having concussion protocols.

The former Impact World Champion revealed that he had received more concussions from Titus O'Neil than any other wrestler:

"I mean, I have been concussed by Titus O'Neil more times than anybody in my life. I constantly get concussed, and I do everything to protect my opponent," said EC3. [0:44 - 0:58]

Concussions can be dangerous and career-threatening, but given how seriously wrestling promotions and sports organizations take it, prevention measures have improved.

If you take any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes