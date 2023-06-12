EC3 says it's a "very real possibility" that former Intercontinental Champion returns after 5 years to face Goldberg (Exclusive)

Goldberg's legendary wrestling career is set to come to a close sooner rather than later, and former Intercontinental Champion Ryback has called him out. EC3 gave his opinion on why he thinks that the match is possible.

Ryback has been retired for five years, having briefly wrestled after being released by WWE in 2016. He faced some legal issues and changed his real name to Ryback Reeves to have the right to use his ring name.

EC3 told Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on The Wrestling Outlaws that he can see Ryback vs. Goldberg happening in a non-American wrestling promotion:

"I think the scenario we laid out is a very real possibility. As far as a major company, he just settled a lawsuit with WWE, so I don't think that's going to happen. Perhaps he was going to go to AEW but heaven forbid they have someone on the roster who doesn't do the exact same moves all the time. I don't necessarily see it in an American promotion. But I can definitely see it happening. And Ryback is notorious for 'trolling' as well. He's a big troll. That's why he always puts up these polls 'Where do you want to see me? WWE? AEW? or retire? And it's always 'retired' that wins." (7:12 - 7:55)

EC3 speculated that a "gigantic money mark" in the Middle East could pay both men enough for the bout to happen:

"Either of the places we laid out. Either there's a gigantic money mark. Saudi [Arabia] could have it (...), but they have a deal with WWE. I believe some blood money could definitely facilitate the match." (8:08 - 8:23)

You can watch the full video below:

Goldberg wants WWE to book him in a retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg hasn't wrestled since February 2022. He lost to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber event.

Goldberg later called out Vince McMahon for promising him a retirement match after 2022:

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. And that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore (...) nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way, and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had COVID and agreed to a match."

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE books Goldberg in a retirement bout anytime soon.

