Former WWE star EC3 has commented on the situation between Alexa Bliss and the company. He’s also gone into how her situation may be different from that of some wrestlers who may not have much room to negotiate with the company.

According to recent reports, Bliss and the company are at a standstill over contract negotiations. EC3 talked about the situation and described how negotiations with WWE usually go in such situations. He was on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws and joined Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone there to talk about how wrestlers often handle negotiations.

The star said that it was about not just accepting whatever WWE offered. However, he admitted that for many wrestlers, that's difficult. He said that Alexa Bliss knew her value and was not settling, but for many others, that was not possible. He then shared an example of a conversation that WWE may have with a wrestler when negotiating a contract with them, given that they are, in many ways, the only promotion in the business offering high-level pay other than AEW.

"I think it's knowing your worth and your value and not settling. I do respect anybody who does that. Not giving in to the whims... granted WWE being the biggest game in town, and where else is there to go that would pay comparable money, except AEW? But I do like Alexa as a person. She has the ability as a person to do things that are not wrestling related. It's nice to know talents have a fallback plan or perhaps something else they can do, where they don't have to just beg and coddle and plead to the machine, 'Please sign me.' 'What do you want?' 'I want this.' 'We're not giving you that.' And you go, 'Okay, I'll take whatever you can give me.'"(2:05 - 2:55)

With this being the case, he felt that Bliss being able to stand up to this due to her having abilities outside the wrestling world worked in her favor.

