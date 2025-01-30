  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alexa Bliss
  • EC3 says wrestlers often have to “beg and coddle and plead” with WWE to get what they want (Exclusive)

EC3 says wrestlers often have to “beg and coddle and plead” with WWE to get what they want (Exclusive)

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 30, 2025 01:00 GMT
The ex-WWE star made a confession (Credit: WWE.com)
The ex-WWE star made a confession (Credit: WWE.com)

Former WWE star EC3 has commented on the situation between Alexa Bliss and the company. He’s also gone into how her situation may be different from that of some wrestlers who may not have much room to negotiate with the company.

According to recent reports, Bliss and the company are at a standstill over contract negotiations. EC3 talked about the situation and described how negotiations with WWE usually go in such situations. He was on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws and joined Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone there to talk about how wrestlers often handle negotiations.

The star said that it was about not just accepting whatever WWE offered. However, he admitted that for many wrestlers, that's difficult. He said that Alexa Bliss knew her value and was not settling, but for many others, that was not possible. He then shared an example of a conversation that WWE may have with a wrestler when negotiating a contract with them, given that they are, in many ways, the only promotion in the business offering high-level pay other than AEW.

also-read-trending Trending
"I think it's knowing your worth and your value and not settling. I do respect anybody who does that. Not giving in to the whims... granted WWE being the biggest game in town, and where else is there to go that would pay comparable money, except AEW? But I do like Alexa as a person. She has the ability as a person to do things that are not wrestling related. It's nice to know talents have a fallback plan or perhaps something else they can do, where they don't have to just beg and coddle and plead to the machine, 'Please sign me.' 'What do you want?' 'I want this.' 'We're not giving you that.' And you go, 'Okay, I'll take whatever you can give me.'"(2:05 - 2:55)
youtube-cover

With this being the case, he felt that Bliss being able to stand up to this due to her having abilities outside the wrestling world worked in her favor.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी