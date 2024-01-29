EC3 still follows Velveteen Dream on Instagram for one simple reason (Exclusive)

EC3 recently explained why he still follows Velveteen Dream on Instagram despite the two having a back-and-forth war of words over the last 18 months.

In 2022, EC3 accused Dream of filming people going to the bathroom without permission at a house party several years ago. Dream claimed in a recent interview on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast that he did not record anyone. He also questioned why his former WWE NXT co-worker follows him on social media.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion made it clear he has no problem with Dream following the 28-year-old's recent apology video:

"It's over, dude," EC3 stated. "And here's the thing about whatever may come next, or whatever was said, I've already forgiven you. You asked for forgiveness, and I have given you that. I mean, you asked for forgiveness to everybody, so I'd assume I was involved. And you know what, I apologize if I've ever offended you. I've never lied about you, but if I've done anything to harm you, my sincerest apologies." [4:14 – 4:36]

Regarding the Instagram comment, EC3 said he still follows Velveteen Dream simply because he does not keep track of which people appear on his timeline:

"I do think you reference a video from two years ago that was something about following you on Instagram, which hilariously I don't think is a real thing. I follow 3,500 accounts and I don't know 3,400 of them, so not a telltale sign of 'you got me' or I'm trolling you or whatever, I don't care." [4:40 – 5:00]

EC3 also recalled how a fan asked him during a wrestling show why he follows Dream on Instagram:

"I think it was some fan shouting, 'Why do you follow Velveteen Dream?' and I'm in the middle of a promo in Chicago, and I just go, 'I follow everybody!' You know why? Because I'm performing, dude. Jesus." [5:03 – 5:15]

EC3 cuts a light-hearted promo on Velveteen Dream

Later in the episode, the topic of EC3 following Velveteen Dream on Instagram came up again.

The four-time 24/7 Champion jokingly cut a passionate promo on his former WWE NXT opponent, vowing to follow him on every social media platform:

"Yeah, I still follow you on Instagram," EC3 added. "I'll follow you to the ends of the internet. No matter the platform, no matter where you land. As long as that profile's public, I will follow you. I will follow you on Tumblr, I will follow you on X, I will follow you on Facebook, I'll follow you on Parlor, I'll follow you on Telegram. I will follow you to the ends of the Earth just because you make it a point that is so inconsequential and nonsensical to follow somebody. I will follow you till the internet dies!" [17:38 – 18:10]

In the same episode, EC3 also addressed Velveteen Dream's accusation that he has a drug problem.

