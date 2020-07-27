EC3 surprises his fan by personally delivering a T-shirt to his home [Video]

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently made his return to Impact Wrestling at the Slammiversary PPV. He had been posting cryptic videos and photos on his social media ever since WWE let him go back in April.

Shortly after his Impact Wrestling return, EC3 posted a video on his official Instagram handle, which shows him surprising a fan by personally delivering a T-shirt to his doorstep. The video starts with EC3 talking about the fan being in the same city that he was driving by, and revealed his name as being "Bruce Lee". The video forwards to EC3 knocking on the fan's door. The fan couldn't believe his eyes when he opened the door, and proceeded to welcome EC3 inside his home. The two had a short chat, following which EC3 left. Check out the video below:

EC3 is back where he once became a major star

EC3 made a name for himself while in Impact Wrestling, back in 2013-18. He won the TNA World title on two separate occasions during his stint with the company. He made his return to WWE in 2018, and had a good run in NXT. Things took a horrible turn when EC3 made his way to WWE RAW in early 2019. He was soon relegated to the lower card, and did absolutely nothing of note during his run on the Red brand.

Fans of EC3 had been hoping that he would make it big in WWE after having improved himself in Impact Wrestling for years on end, but nothing of this sort ended up happening. EC3 was released along with a bunch of Superstars in April, as a part of WWE's budget cuts amidst the COVID-19 crisis. He later teased possible moves to a string of promotions, including AEW, and came back to Impact Wrestling in the end. Now that he's back in the company that once made him a star, here's hoping things work out well for EC3 this time around as well.