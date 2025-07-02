EC3 wants long-term rivals to fix relationship, but says "this would never happen" (Exclusive)

EC3 worked for WWE from 2009 to 2013 before returning for another spell with the company between 2018 and 2020. In a new video, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion addressed Jim Cornette's issues with Vince Russo.

Ad

Cornette and Russo clashed while working together on WWE and TNA's creative teams in the 1990s and 2000s, respectively. In 2017, Russo filed a restraining order against Cornette after accusing his former co-worker of stalking and repeatedly threatening him.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws featured a conversation about the former writers' public feud. Speaking to Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 made it clear he wishes the rivals would make amends:

Ad

Trending

"It's like oil and water, man. You got Captain America and you got Iron Man, and sometimes you have to have that little civil war. Granted, so much has happened, and we can't go back and fix the past, and this would never happen, but I do think they have opposing views that are very aligned, if that makes sense." [8:54 – 9:14]

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

In the video above, Russo gave his thoughts on why Cornette frequently criticizes him on his podcast.

Former WWE star EC3 applauds Jim Cornette and Vince Russo's wrestling mindsets

While Jim Cornette is known for being a fan of old-school wrestling, Vince Russo values captivating storylines over in-ring action.

EC3 enjoys both men's views on today's industry and wishes they could have co-existed to create a compelling wrestling product:

Ad

"There's a lot I think that, if the past hadn't happened, in a different world, if we're in a different dimension, it would make some compelling wrestling television if there was a collaboration where both needs were met, but they both weren't so Type A where they can give leeway to each other when it mattered." [9:32 – 9:58]

Ad

Earlier in the episode, Russo revealed whether he is willing to speak to Cornette one day to resolve their issues.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action