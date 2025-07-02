EC3 wants long-term rivals to fix relationship, but says "this would never happen" (Exclusive)

EC3 worked for WWE from 2009 to 2013 before returning for another spell with the company between 2018 and 2020. In a new video, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion addressed Jim Cornette's issues with Vince Russo.
Cornette and Russo clashed while working together on WWE and TNA's creative teams in the 1990s and 2000s, respectively. In 2017, Russo filed a restraining order against Cornette after accusing his former co-worker of stalking and repeatedly threatening him.
The latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws featured a conversation about the former writers' public feud. Speaking to Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 made it clear he wishes the rivals would make amends:
"It's like oil and water, man. You got Captain America and you got Iron Man, and sometimes you have to have that little civil war. Granted, so much has happened, and we can't go back and fix the past, and this would never happen, but I do think they have opposing views that are very aligned, if that makes sense." [8:54 – 9:14]
In the video above, Russo gave his thoughts on why Cornette frequently criticizes him on his podcast.
Former WWE star EC3 applauds Jim Cornette and Vince Russo's wrestling mindsets
While Jim Cornette is known for being a fan of old-school wrestling, Vince Russo values captivating storylines over in-ring action.
EC3 enjoys both men's views on today's industry and wishes they could have co-existed to create a compelling wrestling product:
"There's a lot I think that, if the past hadn't happened, in a different world, if we're in a different dimension, it would make some compelling wrestling television if there was a collaboration where both needs were met, but they both weren't so Type A where they can give leeway to each other when it mattered." [9:32 – 9:58]
Earlier in the episode, Russo revealed whether he is willing to speak to Cornette one day to resolve their issues.
