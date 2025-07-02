"I'm just so tired" – Vince Russo offers to end rivalry with WWE legend (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s before working for WCW and TNA as a creative team member and on-screen character. The 64-year-old recently addressed his long-standing heat with legendary wrestling booker and manager Jim Cornette.

Ad

The two men regularly disagreed on wrestling storyline ideas during their time together in WWE and TNA. Cornette even challenged his rival to a fight in 2017, prompting Russo to issue a restraining order against his former co-worker.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo clarified he has no problem with Cornette. He also revealed he is open to having a debate for charity to settle their differences once and for all. However, previous attempts to arrange a conversation proved unsuccessful.

Ad

Trending

"I offered many times, 'Bro, you wanna have a debate? We'll give all the money we make to the Cauliflower [Alley] Club that you love. You're always promoting Cauliflower Alley. Every dime we'll make, we'll give to them, Jim,'" Russo said. "'Nope, nope, nope,' because it'll kill the gimmick of how much he hates Vince Russo. I'm just so tired. I do not dislike [Jim Cornette]." [3:46 – 4:09]

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 react to Russo's latest remarks about Cornette.

Vince Russo thinks Jim Cornette's hatred of him is an act

In recent years, Cornette has refused to say Russo's name on his podcast. Instead, he likes to refer to the veteran writer as "s**tstain."

According to Russo, Cornette's continued digs at him are part of an act designed to entertain his listeners:

Ad

"I will appear on any show, at any forum whatsoever, one-on-one with Jim Cornette. I am not the issue. I am not the problem. Jim Cornette will not do it because hating Vince Russo is part of his act and his gimmick and his folklore, and he's got The Cult of Cornette, and God forbid he were ever to have a conversation with Vince Russo. That's why it will never happen." [6:24 – 6:55]

Ad

In the same episode, Russo explained why people "have to stop" speculating about the alleged animosity between him and Cornette.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action