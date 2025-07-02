"People have to stop" – Vince Russo sets the record straight about Jim Cornette (Exclusive)

Jim Cornette and Vince Russo often clashed when they worked together on TNA and WWE's creative teams. In an exclusive video, Russo clarified how he feels about the legendary wrestling manager.
Cornette is well known for preferring old-school wrestling styles over today's brand of sports entertainment. Russo, by contrast, believes wrestling should revolve around compelling storyline developments rather than in-ring action.
On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 about Cornette. The veteran writer began the discussion by addressing his former co-worker's alleged dislike of people from New York.
"Never one time has it come out of my mouth, 'I don't like Jim Cornette,'" Russo said. "I've never, ever said that. Ever. People don't understand, bro. They think it's a gimmick. They think it's an act. Jim Cornette has a problem with people from the East Coast." [2:17 – 2:42]
According to Russo, people online have blown his long-running feud with Cornette out of proportion:
"He does not like entertainment in wrestling. He's the guy that wants the 20-minute wrestling match, okay? People have to stop. I don't have a problem with Jim Cornette. I don't know how many times I have to say that. Jim Cornette has a problem with me. I don't have a problem with the guy." [3:20 – 3:46]
Vince Russo sums up former WWE colleague Jim Cornette in one word
The animosity between the two intensified in 2017 when Vince Russo filed a restraining order after Jim Cornette challenged him to a fight. Since then, Cornette has sold copies of the injunction and repeatedly refused to mention his long-term rival's name on his podcast.
Although Russo views Cornette as a "goof," he reiterated that he does not have any issues with the wrestling legend as a person. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff, however, is someone the 64-year-old will never see eye-to-eye with.
"When I look at Jim Cornette, you know what I see?" Russo continued. "Bro, he's a goof. Jim Cornette is a goof. To me, the guy is a goof. Eric is somebody I really don't like. I mean, from a personal standpoint, I don't like him, I don't like what he represents, I don't like the way he carries himself. Jim is a goof. Literally, I don't have a problem with Jim Cornette, for the 59,000th time, bro. If I personally did not like the guy, I would say I don't like the guy." [4:16 – 5:02]
Russo added that Cornette's constant digs do not bother him because he no longer takes the 63-year-old seriously.
