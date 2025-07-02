"People have to stop" – Vince Russo sets the record straight about Jim Cornette (Exclusive)

Jim Cornette and Vince Russo often clashed when they worked together on TNA and WWE's creative teams. In an exclusive video, Russo clarified how he feels about the legendary wrestling manager.

Ad

Cornette is well known for preferring old-school wrestling styles over today's brand of sports entertainment. Russo, by contrast, believes wrestling should revolve around compelling storyline developments rather than in-ring action.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 about Cornette. The veteran writer began the discussion by addressing his former co-worker's alleged dislike of people from New York.

"Never one time has it come out of my mouth, 'I don't like Jim Cornette,'" Russo said. "I've never, ever said that. Ever. People don't understand, bro. They think it's a gimmick. They think it's an act. Jim Cornette has a problem with people from the East Coast." [2:17 – 2:42]

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

According to Russo, people online have blown his long-running feud with Cornette out of proportion:

"He does not like entertainment in wrestling. He's the guy that wants the 20-minute wrestling match, okay? People have to stop. I don't have a problem with Jim Cornette. I don't know how many times I have to say that. Jim Cornette has a problem with me. I don't have a problem with the guy." [3:20 – 3:46]

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more from Vince Russo about Jim Cornette's problems with him.

Vince Russo sums up former WWE colleague Jim Cornette in one word

The animosity between the two intensified in 2017 when Vince Russo filed a restraining order after Jim Cornette challenged him to a fight. Since then, Cornette has sold copies of the injunction and repeatedly refused to mention his long-term rival's name on his podcast.

Ad

Although Russo views Cornette as a "goof," he reiterated that he does not have any issues with the wrestling legend as a person. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff, however, is someone the 64-year-old will never see eye-to-eye with.

"When I look at Jim Cornette, you know what I see?" Russo continued. "Bro, he's a goof. Jim Cornette is a goof. To me, the guy is a goof. Eric is somebody I really don't like. I mean, from a personal standpoint, I don't like him, I don't like what he represents, I don't like the way he carries himself. Jim is a goof. Literally, I don't have a problem with Jim Cornette, for the 59,000th time, bro. If I personally did not like the guy, I would say I don't like the guy." [4:16 – 5:02]

Ad

Russo added that Cornette's constant digs do not bother him because he no longer takes the 63-year-old seriously.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use Vince Russo's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action