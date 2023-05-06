A recently returned tag team is set to be in action tonight on WWE SmackDown in Puerto Rico.

This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show before WWE Backlash tomorrow night. The premium live event is loaded with several marquee matches. Both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships will be defended, Austin Theory will put the United States Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match, Bad Bunny will face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a Street Fight, and Cody Rhodes will square off against Brock Lesnar.

Ahead of Backlash, WWE has announced that a recently returned tag team will be in action tonight against The Viking Raiders. The O.C. has been off of television for the most part since AJ Styles suffered a broken ankle at a WWE Live Event in December 2022.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but are scheduled to return to the ring tonight in tag team action. The Good Brothers will go battle The Viking Raiders on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see if both Michin and Valhalla are ringside as well.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell on The O.C. attacking The Viking Raiders on SmackDown

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin) returned during last week's edition of the blue brand and attacked The Viking Raiders.

AJ Styles and company got the better of The Viking Raiders last week and stood tall after beating the group down. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell commented on The O.C.'s beatdown of Erik & Ivar and claimed that the company should have done things differently on last week's SmackDown.

"No, they just sacrificed them totally. I mean, surely they could've been a different way to do that? The Viking Raiders just walk out there to get the dogs**t beat out of them. And then the camera goes off but they swamp back like this. I don't know about that, I don't think that was a good introduction for AJ [Styles] and The OC. But the Vikings, it hurt them, and Valhalla. Well, it is what it is," said Mantell. [From 47:40 - 48:30]

You can check out the video below:

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin (Mia Yim) were all recently brought back to the company, but their plans were put on hold following the injury to AJ Styles. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has in store for the popular faction in the months ahead.

Who would you like to see The O.C. battle on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

