Wrestling veteran says the world needs a "100 more" The Rocks (Exclusive) 

ECE legend Joel Gertner is a big fan of The Rock, praising the WWE Hall of Famer for his tremendous success inside and outside the squared circle.

The Brahma Bull is one of the most well-recognized faces in professional wrestling. He transcended boundaries to become one of the biggest all-around entertainers in the world.

From his exploits inside the ring during the Attitude Era to his unending list of blockbuster hits to multiple businesses, The Rock has conquered whichever field he has stepped into.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Joel Gertner stated that the WWE legend is an easily recognizable figure among people, regardless of whether they have ever watched WWE. The ECW veteran also praised him for being a phenomenal actor who could nail anything, be it action, comedy, or drama.

"Again the case of, you talk to people who don't watch wrestling, everyone knows The Rock. A movie star, TV star, or perhaps a future politician. There's just nothing that needs to be said about him. Even within the movies, that one specific genre of movies he does, he can do everything in that. He can do action, comedy, drama, love interest, and a superhero. He's just a chameleon," said Joel Gertner. [2:26 - 3:01]

Terming him a "humble" and a "great" person, the ECW legend added that professional wrestling and the world would be better if it were populated with more people like The Great One.

"He's multi-faceted, he's so well-spoken, he's so diverse, he's so charismatic and just a great person and humble as well. And just you know, professional wrestling and the greater world itself, needs a 100 more The Rocks," added Gertner. [3:02 - 3:19]

You can check out the interview below:

Drew McIntyre had a message for The Rock after Clash at the Castle 2022

Following his heartbreaking loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre sent an intriguing message to The Tribal Chief's cousin.

The Scottish Warrior stated that Reigns has received a lot of help from his family members of late and that he would soon go and knock on some doors, including that of The Brahma Bull's.

It'll be interesting to see if McIntyre's comments lead to a confrontation between him and The Rock sometime down the line. It's also worth noting that the Hollywood Superstar is rumored to collide with Reigns at WrestleMania 39. With so many teases about The Great One, fans are visibly excited about what's to come.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Exclusive: WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry predicts that The Rock will be a future US President

Booker T names the one legend he never got to face here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava