Edge is "a dream match of mine," says 38-year-old star

Over the years, Edge has faced off against some of WWE's greatest-ever superstars. Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) is one performer who has yet to lock horns with him.

Cardona and The Rated-R Superstar are no strangers to one another. The former Zack Ryder was the Hall of Famer's stablemate between 2007 and 2008.

Matt Cardona recently said on the Notsam Wrestling podcast that he would still like to go one-on-one with his mentor, Edge.

"That [a bout versus Edge] was always a dream match of mine, still is," Cardona said. "And when he had to retire, I thought it would never happen. Now he's back, then I get fired. But there's still time." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Although he is currently not wrestling for WWE, Matt Cardona still has some ties with the company. The former United States Champion's wife, Chelsea Green, has been part of the RAW roster since January 2023.

Current WWE star praises Edge

This past week, The Rated-R Superstar celebrated 25 years since his first-ever televised match in WWE, which took place on June 22nd, 1998.

Following the incredible milestone, many current performers, including Mustafa Ali, took to social media to thank Edge for his contributions to the wrestling business. The WWE free agent tweeted the following about the Hall of Famer:

"One day, I hope the world will know how much this guy cares about everything. About everyone. He cares. Thank you, and congratulations on an amazing, legendary career," tweeted Ali.

Since making his dramatic return to WWE in 2020, the multi-time world champion has proven he can hang with the current generation of pro wrestlers. Over the past few years, he has had some stellar matches against Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Austin Theory.

