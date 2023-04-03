Edge allegedly wishes he faced recently retired WWE Hall of Famer

WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend was wild, and wrestling legend The Great Muta ran into Edge behind the scenes over the weekend.

The Great Muta is regarded as one of the biggest legends in the wrestling industry. The Japanese star has worked on countless promotions all around the world. He was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Meanwhile, Edge concluded his bitter rivalry against Finn Balor and Judgment Day at WrestleMania 39. The two men competed inside Hell in a Cell, where Balor was busted open. The Rated-R Superstar bagged a win to shut the heel once and for all.

The Great Muta took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Edge. A caption in Japanese accompanied the image with the following translation:

"I bumped into WWE superstar Edge and suddenly got a hug! ‘I wanted to fight once,’" he said.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Great Muta never shared the ring. It would have been great to see the two legends go toe-to-toe in some big matches had they performed on the same promotion at the same time.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is in the twilight of his WWE career

Edge has had an illustrious WWE career that has seen him return from retirement a couple of times. He has been in great shape ever since coming back at the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble.

However, the Hall of Famer is closing in on his retirement. In an interview with the Toronto Sun, he spoke about the idea of this year being his last match at WrestleMania. He also revealed that he wanted to do a retirement tour soon before he calls it a day.

"This June will be 25 years since my television debut, so it feels like it would be kind of cool to do a nice little retirement tour almost," he said. "Not a greatest hits, because I want to go out and go. There is lots up in the air right now, honestly, and I think a lot of it will get answered in and around August and September."

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR 10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories. 10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories. https://t.co/PHY1N4K41s

It will be interesting to see who will give him his final match in the company. A few big names could get a big push from facing The Rated-R Superstar in his final match.

