Edge announces his WrestleMania 37 opponent at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

The winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match Edge has been teasing going after the top champions of all the three WWE brands in the last few weeks. Edge has confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and even the NXT Champion Finn Balor. However, tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, Edge finally announced his decision by delivering a Spear to Roman Reigns.

The pay-per-view kicked-off with the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match that saw Daniel Bryan come out victorious. Immediately following that, Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out to face an exhausted Daniel Bryan. While Bryan did surprise everyone with a quick counter initially, putting Reigns in a submission hold, it wasn't enough as the Universal Champion powered out and quickly locked in the Guillotine to pick up a relatively easy victory.

However, the big surprise came after this as Edge appeared out of nowhere and delivered a Spear to Roman Reigns. He then pointed at the WrestleMania sign looking at The Tribal Chief, making his decision to clear to challenge him at The Show of Shows later this year.

Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

Edge vs. Roman Reigns is sure to be an amazing rivalry and the likely main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania 37. With Reigns being the biggest heel in all of WWE right now and Edge a massive babyface, things are sure to get interesting on the Road to WrestleMania between the two.

It was this past week on Friday Night SmackDown where Roman Reigns delivered a Spear to Edge in the closing moments of the show. WWE previously advertised the scrapped Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania match last year as "Spear vs. Spear", can the same be the theme for this match as well?

Comment down and let us know your reactions to Edge choosing Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 37 opponent.