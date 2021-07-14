Edge breaks character with heartfelt praise for Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is all set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title this coming Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Edge has outsmarted Roman Reigns and The Usos over the last few weeks on SmackDown in what has been an incredibly heated rivalry so far.

Ahead of his match at WWE Money in the Bank, Edge had massive praise for Roman Reigns during his appearance on WWE's The Bump. Breaking his on-screen character, Edge claimed that Reigns is on his way to being one of the all-time bests in WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar also called The Usos one of the all-time best tag teams in WWE history.

"The fact that I'm even doing this, that for me, like I get lost for words sometimes when I stop and try to think about it because it's really overwhelming that I'm back in here doing this. And there are times, as cliche as it sounds, I gotta pinch myself. And I know when we get to Houston and I hear that audience, and I'm out there watching Rey hit 619s and then look over and Dom, who's almost my height now, going 'what, this is happening!' And we are here with The Usos, who to me are an all-time tag team, and Roman Reigns, who is clearly well on his way to being an all-time talent within the industry. Man, it's all just a gift. It really is. And that's how I'm attacking this whole thing. It's just awesome, I don't know how else to put it," said Edge.

Appreciation tweet for the Savior of WWE, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. pic.twitter.com/a04sP1yUbM — 🍹 Legend Buchanan 🧈 (@YourSaviorme) June 13, 2021

Can Edge be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion?

Earlier this year, Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Later, Daniel Bryan made his way into the match, turning it into a triple threat.

In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns defeated both Edge and Bryan to retain his title.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for nearly a whole year now and seems almost unstoppable. Truth be told, the chances of Edge dethroning Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank this Sunday are low. However, WWE has been known to throw unexpected twists, so Edge winning can't be ruled out completely.

The build up to this match has been so go good it has me thinking Edge might win despite thinking Roman Reigns won’t be losing the title for a while yet! #WWE #SmackDown #MITB #IWC #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/kMG1Y9w7Bb — 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕪 ℍ | 𝕄𝕪 ℕ𝕖𝕨 𝔼𝕣𝕒 (@garyh3k) July 11, 2021

