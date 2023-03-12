Edge calls Triple H's major WWE booking decision a "stroke of genius"

Edge recently lavished praise on WWE and Triple H for booking Dominik Mysterio to join The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Since Triple H came to power in July 2022, he has made several booking decisions that have won over the fans. One of the most appreciated ones came at Clash at the Castle, where he had Dominik Mysterio join The Judgment Day. At the event, Rey Mysterio and Edge teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Though Rey and Edge won the match, they were in for a rude shock as Dominik Mysterio attacked them and joined The Judgment Day. The decision has seemingly paid rich dividends, with Dominik becoming one of the biggest heels in WWE right now.

Appearing on the After The Bell podcast, The Rated-R Superstar lavished praise on WWE for this booking direction. He stated that Dominik Mysterio siding with the Finn Balor-led stable was a stroke of genius. Edge also singled out the 25-year-old, saying a lot of the faction's success also goes to him.

“The addition of Dom to this thing, just such a just a stroke of genius honestly. I think from it Dom has been able to grow into such a major part of making this thing work," said Edge. (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo "At the end of the day I should have been Eddie's son." - Dominik Mysterio to Rey Mysterio. "At the end of the day I should have been Eddie's son." - Dominik Mysterio to Rey Mysterio. https://t.co/OvI2iUre5d

Dominik Mysterio is rumored to be facing his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 in a highly anticipated affair.

Edge also had kind words for WWE star Seth Rollins

In the same chat, Edge also spoke highly of his former rival Seth Rollins, going as far as to call him the modern-day "Rated R-Superstar." The former WWE Champion stated that he and Rollins were similar in many ways, though he made it clear The Visionary had also carved out his own successful path.

“I think Seth Rollins is a guy that we’ll never fully be through with each other. And I think part of the reason it’s because we’re so damn similar. We look at things in a very similar way. You know, he’s carved his own path, just don’t take this comment, and I’m sure they’ll clickbait it and run with it. But to me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, like he is The Rated-R Superstar of now, he is firmly his own thing, don’t get me wrong, he’s carved his own path."

Edge is currently feuding with Finn Balor. The Rated-R Superstar cost Balor a match against Johnny Gargano on last week's WWE RAW. The two veterans are expected to settle their differences at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio is destined for greatness in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

