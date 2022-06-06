Edge inches closer to incredible WWE Hall of Fame-based record at Hell in a Cell; currently 4th on the list

Former WWE Champion Edge is closing in on another prestigious milestone in the promotion.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently donning a heel character in the promotion. He is now the leader of the stable Judgment Day, which also consists of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The trio took on the team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan today at the Hell in a Cell premium live event and emerged victorious. The match ended after the 48-year-old brutally speared Balor to get the pin.

With his latest Hell in a Cell appearance, the former world champion competed in WWE for the 17th time since being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. The Canadian star is only behind Pat Patterson, Kurt Angle, and Jerry Lawler, who have made 19,19 and 32 in-ring appearances respectively after their Hall of Fame inductions.

Jim Cornette comments on Edge's Judgment Day faction

American podcaster Jim Cornette has showered praise on Edge's Judgment Day faction.

On his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru show, Cornette explained that the former World Heavyweight Champion looks at his best with his stable. He also opined that for the star, it is a glorious opportunity to join his faction as he has been one of the greatest to ever grace the WWE ring.

"With this, Edge is a near Hall of Famer, former multi-time champion, top guy for 20 years. He's got credibility, he looks good and he delivers it. He is dangling an opportunity and anybody who wants to come along with him, they can sit under his learning tree, and obviously, since he's been one of the biggest names in the business for the past 20 years, you might want to do that. And look at the look of the other people that he's surrounding himself with, they all fuck*ing look like stars and like they have some charisma. And then there is also the tease - who's gonna be next."

The Rated-R Superstar and his faction are still looking for their fourth member. Over the past few weeks, they have teased multiple names who could be next in line but nothing has been confirmed yet.

