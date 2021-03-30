Edge comments on what will be a historic match for him at WrestleMania 37

Edge is all set to main event WrestleMania 37 as he prepares to compete for the Universal Championship. The Rated-R Superstar will take on both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match.

This will be the first singles pay-per-view match that Edge has participated in since he faced Randy Orton at Backlash last year. This match will also be a historic moment for The Ultimate Opportunist, as the match will take place exactly 10-years after he announced his retirement.

Edge commented on what the match means to him on the inaugural episode of Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast.

The former WWE Champion shared his thoughts on the historic moment, revealing he didn't realize just how big of a deal it was until someone pointed it out to him recently.

"It got pointed out to me that the second night of Mania is ten years to the day that I announced my retirement on Raw. You can't write stuff like that."

Edge spoke about how none of this would have happened if he hadn't torn his triceps against Randy Orton. He said it feels very 'serendipitous' that things have come full-circle in the way they have.

"I don't know if serendipitous is the right word, who knows, but sometimes things work in magical ways and I think that that's one of them. To be able to kind of come full circle, full deck, after having this thing torn away from me. That it's back and, somehow, I'm in the main event of WrestleMania."

The WWE Superstar is unhappy with the numerous changes that have been made to his WrestleMania main event match. This has resulted in Edge becoming unhinged recently on SmackDown.

Edge could be suspended from this week's episode of SmackDown

Edge is done with all the changes to his WrestleMania match

Edge is completely done with WWE and the number of changes that have been made to his WrestleMania match. So much so, The Rated-R Superstar went unhinged and attacked everyone in sight on last week's episode of SmackDown.

His attack could result in him being suspended from this week's episode of SmackDown. Especially considering he attacked WWE officials.

Do you think there will be any repercussions for The Ultimate Opportunist after what he did on SmackDown?