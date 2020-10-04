Edge credits current AEW star for teaching him an important lesson

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble earlier this year after a nine-year retirement. Following his emotional return, The Rated-R Superstar entered into a heated feud with Randy Orton and faced him on two separate occasions.

At WrestleMania 36, Edge came out on top but at Backlash, Orton managed to put him away. Unfortunately for Edge, he also tore his triceps during that match, which thereby sidelined him for three to four months. As previously reported, Edge also gave an idea as to when he could return.

Edge recently appeared in an episode of the Busted Open podcast, where he spoke about a lot of topics. One such topic was how he learned valuable lessons from a lot of veterans of the wrestling business, ranging from Hulk Hogan, to The Undertaker, to Jerry Lawler. He revealed that they told him never to panic:

"What I got from all of them, from Ric [Flair], to Shawn [Michaels], to Taker, to Jerry [Lawler], to Terry [Funk], to Hogan, to all of them, was never panic. There's no reason to panic - we're in control. We tell the story, we don't let anyone else dictate the story. We tell the story, and when you have that in mind, you can do anything. You're the one telling the story, and I think that was the thing that I gleaned from all of them." H/T: Wrestling Inc

Edge on how current AEW star Luther taught him an important lesson

Edge also credited current AEW star Luther for teaching him an important lesson early on his career:

"And one lesson that I learned so early on was with a guy - Dr. Luther. He's now down in AEW, and he was the like the first experienced guy that I worked. He's been in Japan, he's been in FMW, and all of those places. We were working and I was probably on my 50th match or something, and we're having a Street Fight. So, he calls this spot, and I immediately went to do it. And he went, 'Whoa! Hold on! Pump the breaks! You got it?' I was like, 'Oh! I don't have to go right away! I can actually stop and register what he says instead of just instantly go.' I never forgot that lesson." H/T: Wrestling Inc

Edge admitted that Luther might not know that it was a lesson for him, but it made a "light bulb go off" inside the 11-time World Champion's head at that moment.