Edge and Daniel Bryan have a lot in common with each other. Both men were diagnosed with life-threatening injuries that would have seen their careers in the ring come to a very premature end. Both men then managed to return to the ring by defying all odds and now are wrestling in the WWE ring once again. Now, it appears that they share one more thing in common, and that's their backstage creative influence in WWE.

Edge and Daniel Bryan's level of creative influence in WWE

According to a recent post from the Wrestling Observer, both Edge and Daniel Bryan have important roles backstage in WWE at the moment. They are both part of the writing teams of their shows at the moment as well.

“Edge on Raw and Daniel Bryan on Smackdown both have significant creative influence. The term I was given is they were part of the writing teams of the respective shows right now.”

Edge and Daniel Bryan in WWE

The last time that Daniel Bryan actually wrestled in WWE was back in May. Daniel Bryan had managed to make it to the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament finals, but then he lost his match against AJ Styles. Styles became the new Intercontinental Champion while Daniel Bryan was there to support Matt Riddle when the time came for the debuting Superstar to make an impact on the main roster by taking on AJ Styles. AJ Styles was distracted by Daniel Bryan and he lost the match to Matt Riddle, but thankfully for him, it was a non-title bout.

Meanwhile, ever since he made his way back to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Edge has been involved in a feud with Randy Orton.

The two Superstars faced each other in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania, where Edge came away with the win, while their bout at WWE Backlash, which had been touted as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever', saw Randy Orton pick up the win. The match also saw Edge put out of action with a torn tricep muscle.