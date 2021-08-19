Edge is front and center in the latest screens from WWE 2K22

Edge is being prominently featured in marketing for WWE's next video game, WWE 2K22.

In anticipation of SummerSlam, 2K Games has shared a couple of new images from their upcoming WWE 2K22. In the shots, shared on the game's official Instagram account, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is front and center, giving fans an up close look at the details - at least of this one, anyway - in the game's character models.

Both images show off the use of lighting 2K intends to use in WWE 2K22, with both the stage lighting and the entrance pyro both reflecting off of Edge's black coat. There's also Edge's facial expression in the second image, illustrating the look of smugness so commonly associated with the Rated-R Superstar.

Due to the poor reception of the last game in the WWE 2K series, 2K20 - as well as the COVID-19 pandemic starting to rear its ugly head - 2K games took the step to extend the development time of the next title.

Essentially, they canceled WWE 2K21 and gave WWE 2K22 an extra year to get sorted out. In lieu of last year's normal title, they released WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a budget arcade-style brawler, similar to games such as NBA 2K Playgrounds.

WWE 2K22 has a new executive producer

2K brought in executive producer Patrick Gilmore (who has previously worked on the rebooted Killer Instinct, among other titles) to run the WWE 2K22 project.

Gilmore has stated that the developers, Visual Concepts, would be using previous WWE games like WWE No Mercy and WWE SmackDown: Here Comes the Pain (two of the most critically acclaimed WWE titles ever), as well as "more modern wrestling and fighting games" in their attempt to "to build an all-new philosophical foundation for the game."

The publisher has yet to reveal a release date for WWE 2K22, but as SummerSlam is usually the time of year when those kinds of announcements are made, we can probably expect it any day now.

