Edge gives details on plans for his upcoming third match with Randy Orton

While multiple reports suggested that Edge had suffered a serious triceps injury at Backlash and won't be returning anytime soon, The Ultimate Opportunist Edge was part of RAW this past week.

After Randy Orton and Ric Flair laid out Edge's best friend Christian last week on RAW, Edge has vowed to exact revenge on The Viper. Edge stated that by injuring Christian, Randy Orton has taken it too far and now he has awakened that side of Edge which was lying dormant for all these years - the side of the Rated R Superstar.

Edge further stated that now he is willing to go to any length to punish Randy Orton and their third match will see a different side of Edge.

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Edge talked about how the third match will have to be different from their match at BackLash.

Edge vs Randy Orton part 3

Now going forward, the challenge will be OK, what is the next chapter of this and how do we make it entirely different from Backlash? But that's fun. That's where you get into the nuances of the story.

Edge talks about how they tried different things during their match at BackLash:

We tried different things like the superplex was live, and if you noticed on replays, they didn't shoot the entire ring because that cameraman, as we were climbing up, he slid in the ring and got in the back corner. So I'm taking my first superplex in probably 12 years, and I'm going oh, how's this going to feel? (H/T: WrestlingInc)

He further elaborated on what happened before he got Suplexed by Randy Orton:

Then I see him climbing in. I was like, oh this this is going to look cool. That was the only shot that I was OK with because when we landed, he literally bounced. That one I was OK with because it happened live. It was within that 48-live straight through.

Randy Orton and Edge have quite possibly have had the best feud in this 'COVID' era of WWE with limited or no fans in attendance.