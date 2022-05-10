Edge gives new nicknames to Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge gave new nicknames to his two disciples, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

The Hall of Famer's new stable, Judgment Day, revealed its second acquisition at WrestleMania Backlash. At the recently held premium live event, Rhea Ripley joined forces with the Rated R Superstar and Damian Priest. The Nightmare helped her leader win his match against AJ Styles by pushing the latter from the top rope to the mat.

This week on WWE RAW, Edge addressed the crowd with his two teammates. Edge referred to Damian as 'The Punishment' and Rhea as 'The Eradicator.' The heel stable is currently involved in a storyline with AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

Rhea Ripley explains why she joined Judgment Day

Following the events of WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley commented on why she chose to join Judgment Day.

During her promo, The Nightmare professed that she was tired of signing autographs for fans which were then being sold on eBay. She also accused fans of "using" her.

Ripley first turned heel against Liv Morgan after failing to win the Women's Tag Team Titles. She has been feuding with her former partner ever since. After cutting her promo on RAW, she took on Morgan in a match. After a back-and-forth contest, the heel came out on top.

Damian Priest was also seen in action on RAW this week as he lost to Finn Balor via disqualification. After the match, the heel trio launched a vicious attack on Balor and Styles to take them out.

With Styles and Balor already working as a team, it remains to be seen if Morgan will join them to take on Judgment Day.

Who do you think could be the next member of Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha