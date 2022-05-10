×
Create
Notifications

Edge gives new nicknames to Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest on RAW

Edge&#039;s new faction consists of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest
Edge's new faction consists of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest
reaction-emoji
·
1 Comment
Saunak Nag
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 12:45 PM IST
News

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge gave new nicknames to his two disciples, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

The Hall of Famer's new stable, Judgment Day, revealed its second acquisition at WrestleMania Backlash. At the recently held premium live event, Rhea Ripley joined forces with the Rated R Superstar and Damian Priest. The Nightmare helped her leader win his match against AJ Styles by pushing the latter from the top rope to the mat.

This week on WWE RAW, Edge addressed the crowd with his two teammates. Edge referred to Damian as 'The Punishment' and Rhea as 'The Eradicator.' The heel stable is currently involved in a storyline with AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

This picture goes hard 😍 #WWERaw #SmackDown #JudgmentDay #Edge #DamianPriest #RheaRiplyey https://t.co/NapH15PU4V

Rhea Ripley explains why she joined Judgment Day

Following the events of WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley commented on why she chose to join Judgment Day.

During her promo, The Nightmare professed that she was tired of signing autographs for fans which were then being sold on eBay. She also accused fans of "using" her.

THIS IS HER BRUTALITY. @RheaRipley_WWE is victorious on #WWERaw! #RheaRipley https://t.co/PtM6N4Tfq5

Ripley first turned heel against Liv Morgan after failing to win the Women's Tag Team Titles. She has been feuding with her former partner ever since. After cutting her promo on RAW, she took on Morgan in a match. After a back-and-forth contest, the heel came out on top.

Damian Priest was also seen in action on RAW this week as he lost to Finn Balor via disqualification. After the match, the heel trio launched a vicious attack on Balor and Styles to take them out.

With Styles and Balor already working as a team, it remains to be seen if Morgan will join them to take on Judgment Day.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think could be the next member of Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha
reaction-emoji
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी