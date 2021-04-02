"It's a tough gig!" - WWE legend fires back at The Undertaker's "soft" comment

Edge has gone into detail on the current landscape of WWE in light of The Undertaker referring to the current product as "soft."

In a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, the Rated R Superstar was asked his opinion on The Undertaker's widely-reported comments made on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Edge didn't disagree with The Deadman directly, but made his stance on the issue clear.

Edge, whose wrestling career has spanned multiple decades, said he believes the job of being a professional wrestler is tough regardless of the era or generation in discussion.

"I don’t really put too much thought into it. I think if you step foot in a wrestling ring, it’s a tough gig, no matter what era. No matter what decade. No matter what it was. If you’re Lou Thez or Cesaro, it’s a tough job. I think with every generation, or every era, comes a different set of challenges, though. While, let’s say, I don’t know, the Attitude Era, it was the amount of shows. It was the travel and the grind of that and what that does to you physically and just trying to… 'OK, there’s another year. Got through another one!'", Edge said.

Edge debuted in WWE back in 1996 and was featured heavily as a tag team competitor throughout the Attitude Era. He's one of the few remaining active superstars to have competed during this period in WWE.

Edge explains the challenges modern WWE stars face

While discussing his own experiences in WWE, Edge also touched upon a few issues wrestlers of the current generation face, such as social media and constant coverage.

"Now, I think there’s the challenges of, there’s always a camera in your face. Whereas, before, backstage? That was our safe place... Then there’s social media and if you go down that wormhole, and the toxicity of that, if you let it affect you. Those weren’t there before. So I think it’s just, there’s always going to be some challenges. There’s always going to be some form of something to overcome," Edge said.

What do you make of Edge's comments? Do current WWE stars have it tougher than the previous generation? Do you think the current roster has really gone 'soft'? Let us know in the comments.