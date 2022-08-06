"Finally coming home" - WWE Hall of Famer Edge hypes upcoming RAW appearance in Canada

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently reacted to RAW emanating from his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Scotiabank Arena's Twitter handle recently announced that the August 22 episode of Monday Night RAW will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which will mark The Rated R Superstar's return to his hometown. The last time Edge wrestled in front of a Canadian crowd for WWE was in October of 2010, when he squared off against CM Punk on an edition of SmackDown.

In a tweet earlier today, Edge retweeted the post by Scotiabank Arena's official Twitter page stating that he is "Finally coming home."

Edge made his long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam, attacking The Judgment Day during their match against the Mysterios. After weeks of cryptic promos puzzling the WWE Universe, it would turn out to be the Hall of Famer all along.

The Rated R Superstar had originally headed the group following WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. However, on the June 7 edition of Monday Night RAW, fellow stable members Finn Bálor, Damian Preist, and Rhea Ripley kicked him out of the faction.

Edge has returned to WWE on a mission to destroy The Judgment Day

The Rated R Superstar returned to RAW this past week, following weeks of being on the shelf following a beatdown by The Judgment Day.

In an impassioned promo, Edge apologized for his actions while leader of the faction, admitting that he was acting like an "a***le."

He would go on to say that he was left with no choice but to "kill what he created," citing that "power got to the heads" of his former stablemates. The Judgment Day has been wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW, specifically targeting The Mysterios at every possible turn.

In the main event of RAW, Rey and Dominik Mysterio were attacked by Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The Rated R Superstar came out to make the save. However, as Edge attempted the spear on one of his former stablemates, Ripley shoved Dominik into his path. The latter ended up eating the spear.

It remains to be seen whether this will create a miscommunication between the Mysterios and Edge and how the rivalry will pan out in the coming weeks on RAW.

