"Edge just saved Cody lol" - WWE Universe hilariously reacts to Monday Night RAW main event featuring former world champions

Wrestling fans went berserk watching WWE Hall of Famer Edge assist Cody Rhodes to pick up a victory on tonight's RAW main event.

WWE announced a singles match between Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes following an altercation during RAW's kick-off segment. During the main event's last moments, Rated-R Superstar Edge appeared from the crowd to tear apart the entire Judgment Day. Balor took advantage of the chaos and hit a shotgun dropkick to Rhodes in the corner.

He moved up top, looking for the Coup de Grâce, but Edge distracted him long enough for The American Nightmare to avoid it. Following three Cross Rhodes, Balor could not get his shoulders up and suffered a loss to Cody.

WWE fans took to Twitter to mock how Cody Rhodes was provided help by a Hall of Famer to emerge victorious next to Balor.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan ribbed the company for giving Rhodes a victory with the Rated-R Superstar's distraction.

Another fan stated that Edge and Beth Phoenix had great timing when it came to rescuing Rhodes.

A user also pointed out that WWE skipped Bianca Belair's segment tonight.

Many WWE fans appreciated the company for putting on an excellent main event show.

Another fan praised Rhodes and Balor in their first match inside the ring.

Cody Rhodes vouched to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on RAW

Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to the Royal Rumble this weekend, entering at number 30 and winning the match after defeating Gunther. Rhodes' victory has put him in the path of Roman Reigns and guaranteed him a spot in the main event.

The American Nightmare opened Monday Night RAW tonight. He began by stating that he was no longer the person who started his wrestling career.

He then referenced some of his former WWE gimmicks and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, before promising to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

What did you think of Balor vs. Rhodes on RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes