"Don't put me in it" - Edge makes a massive revelation about his Money in the Bank victory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the first-ever Mr. Money in the Bank, winning the briefcase at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. It was a huge moment in Edge's career as this led to his first world title victory.

The Rated-R Superstar recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and made a huge revelation about how he initially didn't want to be a part of the first Money in the Bank ladder match.

He thought he was being stereotyped into being a ladder match guy. Edge hilariously admitted that it was not bright thinking from him. He also revealed that he still has his original Money in the Bank briefcase with him:

"I wish I could say that I had this vision of how it would become its own pay-per-view. No, not at all. As a matter of fact, when they first told me that I'd be in this thing called the Money in the Bank match, I said 'another ladder match?' Like I don't wanna be a ladder match guy. I wanna do more than that. I want a straight wrestling match. And I actually said 'don't put me in it. I'll find my way on WrestleMania another way, and if I'm not on this year then I'll make sure I'm on next year but I'm tired of ladder matches. I don't wanna get pigeonholed for that.' That was not very bright thinking (laughs). So finally, and this sounds so stupid but I had to be talked into participating in the match," said Edge.

#OnThisDay in 2006 @EdgeRatedR cashed in the first ever Money in The Bank briefcase on @JohnCena at New Year's Revolution. A defining moment not just for Edge but for a whole era. Even now still in the top tier of cash ins. pic.twitter.com/EMo55wdbXx — The Beermat (@TheBeermat) January 8, 2021

Edge on his first cash-in and being a huge part of Money in the Bank

Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at New Year's Revolution 2006 on John Cena, the then WWE Champion. The Leader of the Cenation had just defended his title inside the Elimination Chamber.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself who came out to the ramp to announce Edge's cash-in. Many fans still consider this to be the best cash-in in the history of Money in the Bank.

During his appearance on The Bump, Edge spoke about how special the cash-in was for him. He then added that it's so amazing for him to think about how huge a part he has played in this concept.

"It wasn't until about 8 months in, holding this briefcase, carrying it with me on every plane, coz I had to take that thing everywhere. That's when I started to realize. And when I came out at New Year's Revolution and I heard the crowd, that's when I went 'Oh man, this is something. This is something very cool.' And then to be involved in like the next five years worth of cash-ins, either it was I cashed-in or it was cashed-in on me, or I was in the match where it was cashed-in. It's so amazing to sit back and think I was a huge part of Money in the Bank, which is now a pay-per-view and TLC which is now a pay-per-view. That's really cool," said Edge.

#MITB holds deep significance for @EdgeRatedR.



Winning the very first Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing in to become #WWEChampion for the very first time? Incredible.@WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/LAmxZwAV6e — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2021

This coming Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, Edge will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title. Can the Rated-R Superstar become the new Universal Champion?

