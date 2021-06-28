WWE veteran mocks Roman Reigns on Twitter after SmackDown attack

Edge has taken to social media to mock Roman Reigns following their altercation on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, Paul Heyman, said during an in-ring promo that “there is nobody left” to face the dominant Universal Champion. Edge, who had not appeared in WWE since WrestleMania 37, then made a surprise return and immediately brawled with Reigns.

Posting on Twitter for the first time in two months, Edge poked fun at Reigns ahead of their upcoming Universal Championship match. The two men are due to meet in a one-on-one encounter for the first time at WWE Money in the Bank on July 18.

Night night kid. Try not to drool on the chair. See ya at #MITB pic.twitter.com/WsedqZ1DWD — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 27, 2021

As the tweet above shows, Edge got the better of Reigns in their SmackDown brawl. The Rated-R Superstar looked as though he was going to hit his rival with a Con-chair-to before Jimmy Uso interfered.

SmackDown post-show Talking Smack showed footage of Edge demanding a match against Reigns at Money in the Bank. WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville instantly approved his request.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 37

WWE changed the Roman Reigns vs. Edge main event

Edge won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble to set up a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. Daniel Bryan was added to the match in the build-up to the event, making it a Triple Threat.

Reigns went on to produce one of the most destructive performances in WrestleMania main-event history. On the second night of the two-night show, he pinned Bryan and Edge at the same time to retain his Universal Championship in clinical fashion.

Bryan unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship in a singles match on the April 30 episode of SmackDown. As a result of his loss, Bryan has been banished from the blue brand.

Since then, Reigns has retained his title against Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash and against Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match on SmackDown.

