Roman Reigns announced to face former WWE Champion at Money in the Bank 2021

WWE has officially announced a massive title defense for Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his surprise return to WWE during the closing moments of the show. He interrupted Universal Champion Roman Reigns' in-ring segment and went on to viciously attack him. SmackDown ended with Edge standing tall in the ring and calling out The Tribal Chief.

On this week's Talking Smack, WWE revealed exclusive footage of Edge after his SmackDown appearance. The Rated-R Superstar confronted authority figures Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville backstage and furiously demanded a one-on-one title shot against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank:

"I want the match that should've happened at WrestleMania. Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, one-on-one. I want it at Money in the Bank. And I ain't asking, I'm demanding," said Edge.

Adam Pearce was quick to grant Edge his match. With this, Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship has been made official for WWE Money in the Bank 2021. The pay-per-view is set to take place on July 18, 2021 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of a live crowd.

Roman Reigns faced Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year

WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. After teasing going after the WWE Champion as well as the NXT Champion, Edge finally chose to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

However, Daniel Bryan also made his way into the match, turning it into a triple-threat. In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns defeated both Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain his Universal Championship.

Edge has since been away from WWE TV before making his surprise return this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Roman Reigns vs. Edge will surely be an amazing match in front of a live crowd at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

