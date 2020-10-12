Edge names 3 WWE superstars he wants to face when he returns from injury

When Edge returned to the ring in January of 2019, his objective was clear - to finish some unfinished business and to end his career on his own terms. While his only opponent so far has been Randy Orton and in all likeliness, his WrestleMania 37 opponent is expected to be Randy Orton, there's a big future full of dream matches waiting to happen for Edge.

On Busted Open Radio (H/T 411Mania), Edge named three opponents who he wants to get in the ring with:

I’m champing at the bit to get in there with guys and just try and hands-on show them the difference of how it can be. I look at guys like – man, put me in with Ricochet and let me do my thing. I would love that. And Ali – there’s just so many guys I’d love to get in there with. That to me is really the thing that excites me – to get in there with a guy like [Seth] Rollins because everybody I think wants to see that one. There’s just so many talents I’ve never touched or crossed paths with, so that is the incentive for me to get back. I said at the beginning of this thing that I wanted to come back to make a difference and not just collect a paycheck. I want to get in and pay this forward because so many people did for me.”

It'll be interesting to see once Edge is done with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. While there is no exact timeline on Edge's return, he is expected to be back by Royal Rumble 2021.

It isn't clear as to whether WWE will be allowing crowds in by then, but a report stated that the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the go-ahead to have full-capacity venues for sporting events.

Who would be Edge's best dream opponent?

This is a tough one to imagine since the roster is so stacked and filled with talent. Seth Rolins is definitely the biggest name among the three that he mentioned, but there are many more as well.

AJ Styles is a superstar who Edge hasn't crossed paths with at any point. There are several stars on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT who can be Edge's dream opponent, but he only has a three-year contract with limited dates.

As long as WWE gives us some new dream matches for Edge, that will be worth his return run.